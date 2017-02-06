Arms Fund Scam: Fani-Kayode Seeks Settlement out of Court

IKEJA, LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Aviation Minister Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode has prayed a Federal High Court in Abuja, to adjourn his money laundering suit involving sum of N26 million, so as to allow him explore other options of settlement aside the court option.

FFK as he is otherwise called was arraigned in court 2016 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly collecting N26 million from the Office of the Former National Security Adviser, Col (retd) Sambo Dasuki as the Director of Media and Publicity former President Goodluck Jonathan campaign Organization in 2015.

The former Minister is facing another 17 -count charge of money laundering before another Federal High Court, Lagos division.

Counsel to defendant Mr. Ahmed Raji (SAN) Monday filed out of court truce application on behalf of FFK said since the alleged sum involved was only N26 million, he believed that there were other options of settlement.

Besides, the Counsel indicated that the application was necessitated since he was new on the case therefore, needed some time to go over the facts of the case, so as to enable him defend his client effectively.

The Lawyer contended that EFCC was amenable to plea bargain, hence, the defence would take the option.

Responding, the Prosecuting Counsel, Mr. Johnson Ojogbane said he would not oppose the application.

He however asked the court to take cognizance of the fact this was the second adjournment at the instance of the defence therefore, asked for a definite date to commence trial.

Justice John Tsoho in his ruling adjourned next hearing on the matter till March 14 for commencement of trial.

