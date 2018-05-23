Judge Orders Metuh’s Trial in Absentia, Summons TV Host Over Possible Contempt

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Despite being admitted in the hospital, Justice Okon Abang of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered further trial of a former National Publicity Secretary of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP Olisa Metuh in absentia.

Metuh collapsed in the court room Monday while the trial was about to commence.

However, Justice Abang at the resumed hearing Tuesday contended that Metuh’s action was calculative and deliberate, arguing that the accused disobeyed his order of remaining where he was initially seated, so as to create the scene which eventually happened.

Justice Abang accused Metuh of indulging in misconduct by disobeying the order of court before he did so and fell on his own.

The judge said Metuh disregarded the court proceeding by continuous loud whistling and groaning “as if he was in great pain. He added that the court’s doctor who attended to him acted on her own.

In addition, Justice Abang held that the General Manager of a TV station and a host of one of its programmes must appear in court this Friday – May 25, 2018 so as to show the cause and to produce the original recording of the programme of Tuesday – May 22, so as “to establish if it prejudiced the matter before the court and disrespect its integrity, which can be cited for contempt.”

Metuh who is currently on admission at the National Hospital Abuja on spinal cord related illness is facing a seven-count charge over alleged diversion of N400 million, the sum which was part of $1.2bn arms fund drawn from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Col (retd) Sambo Dasuki in 2014.

The ex-PDP Publicist is being tried alongside his private firm – Destra Limited.

It would be recalled that the immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan has been also implicated in the suit and subpoenaed by the court.

