1 Killed As Fresh Pipeline Explosion Erupts In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – One person has been killed as another pipeline explosion rocked Gloryland Estate in Isheri Olofin area of Lagos State.

Residents of the community, Thursday morning ran for safety While the fatal incident which report said started around 8.30am lasted.

The explosion has been confirmed by the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, (LASEMA).

LASEMA Director General (DG), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said “There is an outbreak of fire at the back of Diamond Estate along Isheri/Lasu -Igando Road.

“I suspect that the fire must have been caused by pipeline vandalization. I have activated Lagos State Response Plan. All key Stakeholders have moved to the scene.”

Dr. Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed that one male adult was burnt to death during the explosion.

The agency reported the experience of his officials when they reached the location.

He said: “Upon arrival of the LRT as well as other emergency responders at the incident scene, it was observed that pipelines located within Diamond Estate/Idowu Egba was ruptured and spilling petrol which resulted to a fire outbreak in 4 points. 1 adult male was burnt to death. Rescue and recovery operations ongoing’’.

