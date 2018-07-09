100 Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Absconded in 2017, Says NCPC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Tor Uja has disclosed that 100 Christian pilgrims absconded during the 2017 pilgrimage to Israel.

Uja, made this known on Monday in Abuja while receiving security report of the 2017 pilgrimage.

The NCPC boss added that among those abscoded are a serving soldier, a police inspector and a lecturer.

“It is time to build this country and to give it foundation; it is time to give this country a character; it is time to give this country a vision and a hope.

“It is time to make Nigerians to know that our land is a land of great opportunities.

“We have more opportunities in Nigeria than in America and in Israel.

“We have better land than anywhere else, what we are going to get is a revitalisation to meet with the Lord Jesus Christ afresh and to have a revamping of our spiritual lives.”

He, however, vowed to put in place stringent security measures in order to guide against pilgrims from absconding in future.

