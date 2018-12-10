11 Nigerian Soldiers Face Court Martial Over Indiscipline

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The fate of 11 Soldiers serving under the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army Enugu, accused of various offences are now hanging in the balance, following Monday’s inauguration of an 8-man member General court Martial to prosecute them.

Inaugurating the court at the officer’s mess of the Abakpa Cantonment of the Division, the General officer Commanding (GOC) of the Division, Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Kabuk, noted that discipline was the cardinal point that decides the success or failure of the Army of any nation, including Nigeria.

He said the General court martial was to instill discipline among the Nigerian soldiers, hinting that the affected soldiers were accused of offences ranging from insubordination, incompletion of tasks and general indiscipline.

The GOC added that “discipline is needed to achieve relentless professionalism, which is the target of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai.

“So, the inauguration today goes in-line with COAS vision to reposition the Nigerian Army for effectiveness and responsiveness,’’ he stated.

General Kabuk, however, assured the soldiers standing trial that the court would ensure fairness and fair hearing to them, stressing that court would ensure a fair justice for all both to the accused, the system, which is the Nigerian Army, and the victims.

In his remarks, President of the General Court Martial, Colonel Edward Abore, had assured that the 8-member court would abide by the Nigerian Army law and the 1999 constitution as amended.

He said: “I want to assure the accused persons (soldiers) of justice in this court. So, I will implore the accused not to fear or panic as the court will be fair to all parties involved,’’ he promised.

Our Correspondent who was at the inauguration reports that defence counsels for the accused Soldiers were present at the inauguration.

