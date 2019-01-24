$115m Election Bribe: Court Convicts Ex-INEC Staff in Lagos

By Niyi Adeyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has convicted an Ex-Administrative Secretary of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mr. Christian Nwosu, over bribery collection during 2015 general elections.

The ex-INEC staff was arraigned in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for collecting the sum of N30m bribe out of $115.01m – the sum traceable to the immediate past Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Diezani Allison-Madueke.

Justice Mohammed Idris in his ruling Thursday held that the INEC official was convicted as he was found guilty of collecting the sum with the intent to compromise the election.

The last Presidential Election was keenly contested by the immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan and the incumbent Leader, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mrs. Allison-Madueke has also been accused of money laundering.

Many properties traced to her which were acquired while she was in government have either been confiscated by the FG agencies or pronounced forfeited by courts.

The Nigerian Government has demanded the UK authority to repatriate her to Nigeria, so she can stand many of her awaiting trials.

