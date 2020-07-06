12 Cult Members Renounce Cultism in Delta

From Ignatius Okpara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A total of twelve suspected members of various deadly cult groups such as Aye, Vikings Eiye, Ozuola confraternities, among others, have renounced their membership in Delta State offering to work for the growth and development of the society.

They announced their decision during a renunciation exercise at Ughoton Community in Orerokpe, Okpe Local Government Area of the state, which was witnessed by dignitaries in the locality, including Ambassador Austyne Emu of the Anti-Cult Volunteer Corps who is also the Police Campaign Against Cultism and other Vices POCACOV ambassador in Delta state.

Emu, who represented the National Coordinator of POCACOV, Ebere Amaraizu, at the event, said Anti Cult Volunteer Corps in Partnership with other relevant bodies in the state like the state Anti-Cult Unit (SACU) will keep working together and ensuring that the society is rid of of cultism and other vices, and thereby making the entire place safe and secured.

“We commend the Inspector General of Police IGP, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu for the POCACOV Programme which has drawn different stakeholders together to work for a common goal.

He added: “We are having in Delta state, POCACOV Volunteer Clubs which is also to reach out to the community. We are joining POCACOV for the Advocacy, Awareness Creation, sensitizations and Re-orientation in line with tenets of Community Oriented Policing maintained Ambassador Emu.

In their separate reaction, the repentant cultists thanked the Inspector General of Police for the opportunity giving them through POCACOV and promised not to go back to what they described as years of dark, just as they described the situation of Cultism as Darkness in action.