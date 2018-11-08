W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

12 Killed in California Dance Bar Mass Shooting

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, November 8th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Authorities say 12 people, including a sheriff’s deputy, were killed and multiple people were injured after a gunman opened fire at a California bar.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday local time at the Borderline Bar & Grill.

Witnesses report at least 30 shots were fired, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In a news conference, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said 12 victims were killed, including Ron Helus, a sergeant from his department who was one of the first responders to the scene.

Helus was a 29-year veteran of the force, looking to retire in the next year.

Authorities say they found a handgun at the scene. They are still searching and investigating, adding that they don’t know if there is a terrorism link to the shooting.

 

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=46459





