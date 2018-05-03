W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

13 Trapped Underground At South African Gold Mine

Posted by South Africa, Southern Africa Thursday, May 3rd, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) Thirteen miners were trapped underground at a South African gold mine on Thursday after an earthquake that measured 2.2 caused a cave-in, mine operator Sibanye-Stillwater said.

The firm said it had made contact with three of the workers trapped in the Masakhane mine west of Johannesburg and had mobilised rescue teams.

“All efforts are being made to locate the 10 employees, who remain unaccounted for,” the firm said in a statement.

South Africa is home to the world’s deepest mines.

More than 1,000 mineworkers were rescued after being trapped underground for more than 24 hours after a storm knocked out powerlines supplying electricity to Sibanye-Stillwater’s Beatrix gold mine in February.

Sibanye-Stilwater produces more gold in South Africa than any other company.

The company also produces platinum and has operations in the U.S. (Reuters/NAN)

 

