14 Killed, 3 Injured in Canada’s Hockey Players Bus Crash

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than 14 people have been killed, while three critically injured in a crash involving a bus carrying a junior ice hockey team in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Humboldt Broncos team, with members aged between 16 and 21, were en route to a play-off game when their bus collided with a lorry on a rural road.

Officials said the identities of the dead have not been released.

Reports said the lorry and bus collided Friday at around 17:00 local time on Highway 35, north of Tisdale in the province of Saskatchewan.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed 28 people including the driver were on the bus at the time, stating that 14 people were killed.

Similarly, it was confirmed that 14 people who were aboard the bus have been taken to hospital and they are all in critical condition.

Tributes have been paid across Canada, including the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The PM in a tweet said: “I cannot imagine what these parents are going through”.

Beside the players, there were coaches on the bus.

Photographs on social media showed several of the players comforting each other in hospital.

Please follow and like us: