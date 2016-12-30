15 Boko Haram Terrorists Killed, Many Injured in Clash with Troops in Borno

BORNO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Troops under the Operation Lafiya Dole clashed with the Boko Haram insurgents Friday in Borno, North east, leaving not less than 15 of the terrorists dead, while several others sustained injuries and fled.

The long and fierce gun battle was prompted by the insurgents, who attacked with sporadic gun shot at Rann – the location of troops from the 3 Battalion and 112 Task Force Battalion.

The offensive according to Premium Times was launched at 6am and lasted till 9am. No fewer than 15 terrorists were killed in the battle.

Some troops were also said to sustain injuries while the gun duel lasted, but air ambulance has been sent to attend to the soldiers for medical attention.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Army the same day officially discarded the last video clip released Thursday by the Boko Haram terrorist group from an undisclosed location.

The Army said while effort was on going to subject the video for further forensic analysis, it reiterated that it has captured and occupied the last known stronghold of the terrorists group in the Sambisa forest.

‘We would like to reassure the public that this video is nothing but mere terrorists propaganda aimed at creating fear in the mind of people and to remain relevant. Therefore, there is no cause for alarm, more so as concerted effort in clearing the vestiges of Boko Haram terrorists wherever they might be hiding is still ongoing” Acting Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman said.

Please follow and like us: