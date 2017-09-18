15 Killed, 43 Injured in Borno Suicide Bomb Attack

BORNO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than 15 people were killed Monday in a suicide bomb attack by the suspected Boko Haram members in Borno State, North East Nigeria.

The blasts according to AFP occurred in the Konduga an area, of about 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

It would be recalled that on August 16, at least 28 people were killed and over 80 injured when three female suicide bombers detonated their explosives outside a camp for displaced persons in Konduga.

One of the rescue workers said the first blast happened at 11:10 am in the village of Mashalari, killing 15 people, while 43 others injured.

The worker added: “It happened during aid distribution by an NGO, when people had gathered to receive donations,” he said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“Twelve minutes later, another bomber struck, but luckily only she died.”

He also confirmed that both bombers were women.

Similarly, a member of Civilian Joint Task Force, a militia assisting the military with security against Boko Haram, Babakura Kolo, confirmed the rescue worker’s account.

