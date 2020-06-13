169 Ugandans Stranded In India Have Registered to Return Home

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Indian High Commission and the Ugandan government are negotiating the option of chartering a flight to bring back stranded Ugandans in India.

Although the registration of Ugandans stuck in India is still ongoing, so far 169 Ugandans including 50 of Indian descent have been registered to return.

According to sources at the Indian Association Uganda, the flydubai chattered flight which will be flying some Indians stranded in Uganda to Mumbai and Delhi can return with Ugandans stuck in India.

Several Indian nationals stuck in Uganda are registering at the Indian High Commission to return to their home country.

According to an advisory issued by the Indian High Commission dated June 10, the Indian Association Uganda has partnered with FlyDubai Airlines to organize two chartered flights from Kampala to India tentatively on June 16 and June 18.

According to Mohan Rao, the chairperson of the Indian Association Uganda, the association and the commission are playing a big part in the logistics and negotiations to secure the chartered flight. They are also in talks with government to secure permission to land at the currently closed Entebbe airport due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indian nationals returning to India will be charged about $850 (about Shs 3 million), it is not yet clear how much the Ugandans will pay for the flight.

The Indian Association are considering chartering the plane at a subsidized amount.

“The Uganda High Commission in Delhi are registering the Ugandans, and whoever is stuck in India wants to travel back to their home country. Logistics cost you a lot of money and the Indian government or the Ugandan government are not meeting these costs, so the collection of data, organizing, coordinating flights among others is what the Indian Association is working on,” Rao says.

Rao says contrary to reports that the people returning could be only Ugandans of Indian origin, the Indian Association, he says, is a charity organization that is looking into the plight of Ugandans stranded abroad and not necessarily members of the Indian Association.

Rajin Taylor, the former chairperson of Indian Association, wants the government to consider using Uganda Airlines to fly passengers to and from India.

Henry Okello Oryem, the minister of State for Foreign Affairs, says that Ugandans still stuck abroad should be patient.

He added that nothing can happen until government finalizes the plan. Oryem also says discussions to take Indians stranded in Uganda and bring back Ugandans stranded in India have not yet been finalized.