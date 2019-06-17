17 Killed in Borno By Suspected Boko Haram Suicide Bombers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have killed 17 people in Kodunga, Borno State, North Eastern Nigeria.

Emergency services confirmed the sad incident Monday.

Reports said three suspected bombers detonated their explosives outside a location where football fans were watching a match on TV Sunday evening.

