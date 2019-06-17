W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

17 Killed in Borno By Suspected Boko Haram Suicide Bombers

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Monday, June 17th, 2019

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have killed 17 people in Kodunga, Borno State, North Eastern Nigeria.

Emergency services confirmed the sad incident Monday.

Reports said three suspected bombers detonated their explosives outside a location where football fans were watching a match on TV Sunday evening.

 

