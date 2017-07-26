2 Moroccan Peacekeepers Killed in Central African Republic

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The U.N. peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic says two Moroccan peacekeepers have been killed in a southeastern town where another Moroccan was killed Sunday.

A statement says the two peacekeepers were killed by suspected anti-Balaka militia while another peacekeeper was injured. They had been restocking water for the town’s humanitarian needs when they were attacked.

Hundreds of people have been killed in Central African Republic and roughly 100,000 displaced in the past two months. Sectarian violence that began in 2013 has moved into the impoverished country’s central and southeastern regions, prompting warnings of a national conflict roaring back to life.

In Bangassou alone, more than 150 people have died in fighting between militias and U.N. peacekeeping forces.

The U.N. says nine peacekeepers have been killed in service this year./VOA

Please follow and like us: