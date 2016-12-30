2 People Lost their Lives In Enugu Over 500 Naira

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu

ENUGU NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There was pandemonium on Thursday at the New Garriki Market, Awkunanaw, in Enugu when two men lost their lives over N500.00. (five hundred naira).

African Examiner gathered that trouble started when a man bought a cow at the market and paid N500 for its slaughtering, but an argument ensued between the cow slaughter, a Fulani man, and the person that linked him with the buyer, an Igbo man.

One of the deceased and the link man, was said to have given the Fulani-Hausa man N400, instead of the 500.00 the buyer paid for the slaughtering job, an action that led to a scuffle between the duo.

Our Correspondent learnt that as the argument rages, the Fulani Hausa man, drew a danger and stabbed the Igbo man in the stomach,

It was gathered that when the Igbomen present at the scene saw what happened, they pounced on the Fulani-Hausa man and beat him to a pulp and he gave up the ghost, just as the Igboman he stabbed died at a hospital shortly after.

Following the incident, heavily armed policemen and soldiers were deployed to the cattle market so as to prevent the escalation of the pandemonium.

An eyewitness, a trader in the market told newsmen that the Hausa-Fulani man first push the Igboman before he brought out his dagger and stabbed him.

“They were quarreling over the money when all of a sudden, the Northerner pushed the Igboman and daggered him in the stomach.

“When people saw him fall, they caught the man and beat him to a pulp before help could come but he could not make it because he died shortly after the beating.”

Also speaking with newsmen, another eyewitness, an Hausaman who simply identified himself as Yusuf,condemned the action of the slaughter man, saying it was too bad for him to have stabbed somebody over a quarrel.

He said: “This idea of stabbing somebody is too bad of the northerners and it is not good, they do it out of ignorance,” Yusuf said.

The Enugu state police public Relations officer, PPRO, Ebere Amaraizu, when contacted, said “the commissioner of Police immediately sent men to the area to maintain peace.”

