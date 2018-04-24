2 Priests, 15 Other Worshipers Killed in Fresh Benue Attack

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two Catholic Priests and 17 other worshipers have been killed in a fresh attack Tuesday by suspected herdsmen on a church – St. Ignatius Quasi Parish Ukpor-Mbalom in Ayar-Mbalom community of Gwer East Local Government area of the North central Benue State.

The suspected herdsmen according to report also burnt over 100 houses during the attack as well as ransacked the entire community.

The fresh attack came barely four days after the murder of 10 persons by suspected herdsmen in Guma Local Government Area and the destruction of several houses by men suspected to be military personnel in Naka, Gwer West Local Government of Benue State.

Some of the victims were reportedly attacked while coming from the morning mass. / The Punch

