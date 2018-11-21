2 Rep Members from Southwest Dump APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The fallout from the recent ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) congresses and primaries further manifested Wednesday in Abuja, as two house members of the party announced their exit.

The two Legislators who left according to the letters read at the plenary by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara were Messrs Kolawole Babatunde (Ondo) and Mukaila Kazeem (Ogun).

While Babatunde crossed to the leading opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), his colleague from Ogun State – Kazeem was mute on his next move in the letter read by Dogara.

It would be recalled that Ogun and Ondo States are among the States where the ruling APC is still battling with the unresolved crises that emanated from the Governorship, NASS and State Assembly congresses and primaries.

The Governors of the two States – Senator Ibikunle Amosun and Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) respectively are in the fore front of the battles, which has created a frosty relationship between the aggrieved Governors and Comrade Adams Oshimhole-led National Working Council (NWC).

The APC NWC sent a reconciliation delegation led by a zonal Coordinator, Sandra Oladele to Ogun State last weekend for mediation with the 26 aggrieved State Lawmakers, but it ended in a stalemate.

Amosun and Akeredolu have been meeting frequently with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja over the crises.

The high point of Governor Amosun’s grievance is dropping of his anointed candidate Mr. Adekunle Akinlade, a serving House member, as his successor. Instead, Oshiomhole-NWC recognized primary that elected Prince Dapo Abiodun as the Ogun State Gubernatorial APC candidate.

Please follow and like us: