2 Suicide Bombers Killed In Maiduguri After A Failed Attempt

MAIDUGURI, BORNO NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two female suicide bombers were killed Monday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital when their attempt to attack a cattle market was foiled by some members of Vigilante.

Eyewitness account indicated that the two suicide bombers were accosted by the youth vigilante members stationed at the market.

The female attackers were intercepted at gun point by the vigilante members. They ordered the bombers to remove and detonate explosive devices fixed on their bodies.

It was in the process of removal the explosives erupted, resulting to the killing of the two suspected terrorists.

The Borno State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Mr. Victor Isuku has since confirmed the attack.

