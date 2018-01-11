2018 World Cup: Hategan Admits Error, Misses Out of FIFA Referees’ List

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Referee who awarded a controversial penalty against Northern Ireland during their World Cup play-off defeat by Switzerland Ovidiu Hategan has admitted his decision was faulty.

He has also missed the golden opportunity of being included in the list of Fifa 36 Referees officiate games in the approaching World Cup tournament in Russia.

Hategan ruled that Corry Evans blocked a shot with his arm during the first leg despite replays showing the ball struck the player’s shoulder.

“It was a sad and unpleasant moment for me, sad because I made that mistake,” Hategan regretted.

Consequently, the Romanian Referee has been excluded as one of the match officials at this year’s World Cup tournament in Russia.

This was confirmed as the Fifa released the list of 36 match referees who will take charge of matches at the Championship.

Just as he admitted his error, Hategan has reasoned that his blunder at the Windsor Park may have accounted for the omission.

“Unfortunately I’m not among the 36, but I’ll see if I’m going to be a video referee,” he added.

“Surely it has had a big influence and what happened in the play-off game. It’s not a secret and I’m not hiding behind words.

“In our world, the referees are the same as the goalkeepers – everyone sees the mistake.

“I’ve got over that moment, I’m a strong man. My family were there for me.” the Referee said.

