2019: Amaechi Has Not ‘Appointed’ Rivers Guber Candidate, Says APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC has denied what it calls rumours that the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has ‘appointed’ Arc. Tonye Dele Cole as the governorship candidate for the party for the 2019 elections.

The APC in a statement signed and made available to journalists Saturday by the party’s Spokesman, Warisenibo Chris Finebone stated that “it is grossly preposterous and far from the truth as there is no provision for the appointing of a governorship candidate or indeed any candidate whatsoever in the constitution of the APC or in the guideline for the conduct of primaries of the APC.”

The statement reads in full: “We wish to reiterate that APC in Rivers State is committed strictly to adhering to the process for conduct of primaries for the 2019 elections in line with the Constitution of the Party and Guidelines as proposed, ratified and published by the national leadership of the Party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it is hereby stated for the benefit of the media, our members and the general public that a governorship candidate for our party in Rivers State will only emerge during the governorship primary to be held later this month.

“We urge all stakeholders to disregard the misconception being created and promoted in the media. Our party leader, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has not and will not arrogate to himself the extra constitutional powers to appoint a candidate for the party for any position whatsoever and howsoever as being wrongly peddled.

“He only has the God-given right to express his preference just like each and every one of us has the inalienable right to privately and publicly express our preference on any issues.”

