2019: APC Governorship Aspirant, Nwoga Decries High Level Poverty in Enugu

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – One of the key governorship aspirants in the forthcoming general election in Enugu state, under the platform of the ruling All progressive congress APC, Barrister Ifeanyi Nwoga on Sunday expressed worry over the alarming rate of abject poverty in the state, saying the development makes him weep.

Addressing his teeming supporters at his campaign office after a reception for him at Akanu Ibiam Airport Enugu, Nwoga said after he visited the 17 local government areas in the state and saw the people wallowing in poverty, he wept inconsolably.

According to him, in Enugu State, “it is either you are rich or you are poor frowning at the poor standard of living in the state, saying the situation must be turned around for good.

Nwoga, a former Attorney General and Commissioner for justice in the state, who expressed optimism that his party, the APC will send the ruling People’s Democratic party PDP packing come 2019, stated that he joined the race with a view to restoring the hope of the impoverished citizens of the state

“When the national secretariat released the guidelines and said governorship expression of interest and nomination costs N22.5 million, the women leader told me not to bother.

“It gets to a time that you ask yourself if this is worth the trouble. I bought form to redeem Enugu State. Since I joined APC last year, November 22, 2017, I have spent over N200 million.

“In Enugu, it is either you are rich or you are poor. It is time that you organize yourselves and say ‘enough is enough’,” Nwoga said.

On the programmes he intends to pursue if elected into office, the governorship hopeful promised to take care of the women in the state, the way he has been taking care of his mother and his wife.

“I was trained by my mother and today, she is 90 years. I have been taking care of her. I have been taking care of my wife and today, I want to take care of you. I bought this form because of you.

“If it is because of me, I will not spend my money. If all I could do in office is to impact on lives of individuals, then I will have achieved something,” he said.

“That is why I am determined that we must get to Government House next year. Our youths must get jobs,” he said.

Responding, Dr Ben Nwoye, the Enugu State chairman of APC, praised Nwoga and others who were courageous enough to join the governorship contest.

Nwoye who described APC as a party of immense prospects, recalled that the party was formed in 2013 and in 2015, just two years after, it won power at the national level.

“In 2015, they (PDP) wrote 13,000 votes for our presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari. Buhari won but they did not give us board appointments because we did not bring votes. They did not give us the right person as Minister. They said we did not bring votes.

‘We went to NEC meeting with Buhari recently. In 2014, the governorship fee was N5.5 million. But Oshiomhole came and said it was serious business.

“The last time (2014), we did not have people. So, they brought people and gave them forms. You know what happened. The person who contested Senate in Enugu West is now a councilor in Aninri. A Yoruba woman ran for House of Assembly in Awgu.

“But this time, the Governorship is N22.5 million. Nwoga has paid. Four people in Enugu State have paid. In 2014, only one person paid N5.5 million. Today, a woman has paid N2 million for House of Representatives. Several people have paid N3.8 million for House of Representatives. Five people have paid N7 million for Senate in Enugu West,” Nwoye said.

On the mode of party primaries, the party chairman announced that Enugu State APC State Executive Committee in compliance with the directive of the National Chairman had adopted indirect primaries mode and consensus for the forthcoming primaries.

