2019: APC Reps Aspirant Cautions Party Against Candidate Imposition

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the 2019 general Elections gathers momentum, a United States of America Based Aspirant for the Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency in Enugu state under the banner of the All Progressive Congress {APC} Chief Paschal Agubuzo has advised the party to resist temptation of imposition of candidates.

The Aspirant who gave the advice during his formal declaration weekend at his country home in Egede, Udi council area of Enugu state, said there was need for APC to think about the reality of winning elections via presentation of credible and popular candidates.

Agubuzo, maintained that since the party in the state do not subscribe to zoning arrangement, it must endeavour to ensure that those wishing to fly its flags for various elective offices in 2019 emerges through transparent primaries and not via boardroom politics.

“I want to advise our party, the APC not to allow boardroom politics to determine the people that would contest elections under its banner”, saying he was disposed to a primary election where all the aspirants would go to the field to test their political strength, rather than emerging through handpicks.

Agubuzo who expressed satisfaction over the mammoth crowd that witnessed his declaration , further advised the party faithful to identify aspirants that have genuine interest to serve them and work for their victory.

While expressing optimism that APC has chances of winning in the forthcoming general elections in the state, he pledged to support anybody that emerges as the party’s candidate at the end of the primary elections.

The Aspirant said he is committed to serve his people if given the mandate, promising not to allow such commitment to be compromised.

According to him, if elected into office, he would make Youth Employment, women empowerment, good roads, health among others his priority .

“I will make sure that there are good roads, I will make sure that Youths and women are empowered, we will not allow our commitment to be compromised, I will have commitment with our people by having town hall meetings, “ he promised.

In his remarks at the event, Enugu State Chairman of the APC, Dr Ben Nwoye, had advised all the aspirants play according to the rules of the game adding that they must eschew campaign of acrimony or character assassination, but should focus on issues

Nwoye used the occasion to advice all the aspirants for the various position to ensure that they have the financial muscle to buy forms for the positions they have indicted interest on, saying it was not enough to go to internet to design posters.

“You must run issued based campaign, pointing out that there was no need for them to insult anybody while pursuing their ambitions.

Nwoye commended President Muhammadu Buhari for keeping to his promise that there would be no sacred cow in his fight against corruption, describing the president as a man that fulfills his promises.

The colourful event was attended by a governorship aspirant in the state, and Nollywood legend, Kenneth Okonkwo, some House of Reps Aspirants, APC chieftains in the state among others.

