2019: APC Vows to Defeat PDP in Enugu, Describes Ugwuanyi as Failure

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the 2019 general elections clock ticks, the All progressive Congress (APC) has vowed to wrestle power from the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu state, saying the umbrella symbol party has failed the citizens in virtually all sectors of the economy.

It insisted the time has come for the electorate of the state to open their eyes and say no to bad governance, which it alleged had remained a serious cog in the wheel of progress and development of the state in the past 20 years PDP has been piloting its affairs.

Speaking Saturday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium Enugu, while formally declaring his intention to vie for the Enugu state governorship position in 2019, under the platform of APC, a former Attorney General, and Commissioner for justice in the state, Barr. Ifeanyi, Nwoga noted that some critical sectors such as education, health, water and sanitation infrastructure, among others have been in shame under the watch of the PDP led government since 1999.

The governorship hopeful, who promised to fix the economy if elected, said, his administration would introduce free tuition levy for indigent students of the state as well as embark on aggressive infrastructural development in all the three senatorial districts of the state.

“Our people have been taking for granted for too long, so , if it pleases God, and man, (you people), I will be contesting for the governorship of Enugu state in 2019 under the platform of APC. I will run an anti corruption led government

“I have not come here to run down or castigate anybody, but to address issues as they affect our people, because APC does not believe in hate speech.” Nwoga stated.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, Enugu state APC chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, posited that with the declaration, the dynamics of 2019 politics in the state has changed, disclosing that Nwoga has brought to three the number of gubernatorial Aspirants that have indicated interest to contest under the party’s platform, a development he noted has not happened in the last 5 years.

Nwoye, who applauded the Aspirants bold steps and courage, called on electorate in the state and South east Nigeria, to embrace APC, for the political interest of the region.

He said the party has the necessary structures to send PDP packing from the lion building government house and other political offices in 2019.

