2019: Atiku Says He’s Not Desperate to Become President

BENIN, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President VP and Presidential aspirant of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar says he is not desperate to be President of the country.

Atiku made the disclosure Tuesday while fielding questions from newsmen in Benin, the Edo State capital, South South Nigeria.

The former VP however pledged not to leave the PDP even if he fails to secure the presidential ticket of the party after its primary.

Atiku boasted if he were desperate, he would have become President in the year 2003.

“What do you expect my critics to say? I can run as many times as I want. I am fit and qualified and I still have ideas to put this country on the right path. What is wrong in trying again and again?

“I am not desperate to become President. If I were desperate, I would have taken the presidency in 2003. If I were desperate, I would not have stepped down for Abiola. I have the interest of this country’’ Atiku restated.

