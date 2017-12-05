2019: Atiku Visits PDP Leaders; Urges Ex-Members to ‘Return Home’

Photo: Atiku Abubakar

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has forged ahead with his politicking towards 2019, as he just appealed to former Peoples Democratic Party PDP members in other political parties to toe the same line with him, by ‘returning home’.

Atiku made the appeal Tuesday in Abuja when he paid a courtesy call on the National leadership of the party at its national secretariat, Abuja.

The former VP boasted and declared that there was no other political party in the country apart from the PDP.

He thanked Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National caretaker committee for granting him the opportunity to visit the party leaders despite their tight schedule.

Atiku told the party’s leadership that the visit was meant to show his face, having declared his return to the opposition’s party.

Former VP congratulated Makarfi-led National Caretaker committee for a ”wonderful work which you have been doing to redeem the image of this party, to return it, rebrand it and return it to its original form.

“I want to assure you of my support and cooperation at all times, to make sure that these objectives are achieved by you and subsequently by your successors” Atiku said.

Atiku who announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress APC about two weeks ago, returned to PDP last week Sunday.

