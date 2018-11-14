2019: Atiku Vows to Lead Buhari Must Go Campaign

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s former Vice president, and presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has vowed to lead other forces in ensuring that President Mohammadu Buhari, who is the ruling All progressive congress APC flag bearer in the 2019 election did not get a second term in office.

He said he is personally going to lead a campaign of “Buhari must go” when the time comes.

Addressing a one day Igbo leaders’ summit held in Enugu Wednesday, which was attended by politicians, traditional and religious leaders, women groups, among others, Atiku, insisted that the APC led federal government has failed Nigerians in virtually all ramifications.

The PDP presidential hopeful, who tactically kicked off his political campaign in disguise during the event, added that most of the ruling party’s programs and policies are fake and deceitful.

He told the gathering how his administration if given the mandate to serve, will fix various sectors of the nation’s economy, which have been in terrible condition under Buhari’s watch.

Some of the areas he specifically mentioned included, security, Rail system, coal, Industries, among others, stressing that his government will equally embark on restructuring, with a view to enthroning true federalism, which according to him, is lacking in the APC led administration.

He, however, call on Nigerians to rise up and join hands with the PDP in sending President Buhari packing come 2019, adding that “we must make sure that our votes count in 2019.

Earlier in a five-point communique issued at the end of the summit with the theme “Ndigbo 2019 and Beyond” the Igbo leaders had endorsed Atiku/and his running mate, and former Anambra governor, Mr. Peter Obi.

According to the communique, the decision was based on the restructuring agenda put on the table by Atiku/Obi, which four zones of the country had agreed on.

The communique read by a legal luminary, Olisa Agbakoba, SAN read thus: “the Igbo people of Nigeria held a 1-day non-partisan and inclusive Summit convened by Elders, Traditional and Religious leaders on Wednesday 14thNovember 2018 to consider Ndigbo’s place in the polity especially in light of the forthcoming 2019 elections.

“The summit deliberated on the State of Ndigbo in Nigeria today especially after years of exclusion from the center. This country has never been so divided as it is today. We Igbos have always yearned for a level playing field with justice, equity and fairness.

“The Summit recognized the nomination of His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi, Former Governor of Anambra State as the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the PDP and fully endorses this nomination. It was acknowledged that this nomination puts Ndigbo back in the center of governance. It is therefore important that Ndigbo should rally behind the Atiku/Obi ticket.

“We identify with the Atiku/ Peter Obi ticket on the restructuring agenda as has been reiterated by 4 zones of the country namely: South South, South West, North Central and South East. We believe that as long as the federating units remain weak the center will continue to be weak. We equally move to appreciate the position of the Atiku/Obi ticket in promoting national unity.

“In conclusion, the Summit reiterated that the time is now for Ndigbo to mobilize and organize effectively to realize the Atiku/Obi ticket. We are not campaigning against anybody, we are simply campaigning for our very survival. Igbo votes must count wherever Ndigbo live in Nigeria.”

