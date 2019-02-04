2019: Bayelsa PDP Takes Campaign to Brass

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the general elections, the people of Brass local government have been urged to vote for candidates of the People’s Democratic Party in order to attract more development to their area.

The State Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (rtd) made the call on Monday when he led members of the PDP to some communities in Brass Local Government Area.

The Deputy Governor who spoke on the achievements of the PDP led government in the state said the party has put forward those who understand what development is and will not fail when elected.

Describing the elections as critical for the sustainance of the legacies of the Restoration Government, the Deputy Governor enjoined the people not to fall for the antics of those who failed to bring development to them when they had the opportunity to do so.

He stressed that the PDP is the only credible party with a plan to solve the current economic hardship, insecurity and gross underdevlopment, which the country has been experiencing for almost four years.

According to him, no party can rival the good works of the PDP and maintained that if elected, the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other candidates will truly make Nigeria to work again.

On his part, the Director General of the Bayelsa East Restoration Campaign Organisation, Hon. Jonathan Obuebite thanked the people for their support for the Dickson led administration and the PDP in the state.

Obuebite who is also the Commissioner for Education said the people have always stood by the party and expressed optimism that they will do so on February 16 and March 2, 2019.

The communities visited were Akassa, Liama, Egwema and Beletieama.

Some of those on the campaign train were; Mrs. Remi Kuku, Hon. Victor Sam-Ateki, Hon. Victor Isaiah, Hon. Bello Bina, members of the State House of Assembly from the area and their State Executive Council counterpart, among others.

