2019: Ben Bruce Withdraws From Bayelsa East Senatorial Race

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senator representing the Bayelsa East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Ben Murray Bruce, has voluntarily withdrawn from the race for the Bayelsa East Senatorial District.

Bruce announced his withdrawal from the Senatorial contest in a letter dated October 2, 2018, addressed to the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Moses Cleopas on Monday.

Bruce popularly known as Nigeria’s Common Sense Senator cited a 20-year old existing agreement of rotation in the Senatorial District as the reason for his decision to pull out of the Senatorial race

The Senator said that he was left with no other option than to withdraw from the race in the interest of the existing harmony and indeed the well-being of the people of the Constituency in spite of the support from the national leadership of the PDP and his influence.

“I thank God and the good people of Brass, and Bayelsa East Senatorial District who offered me the golden opportunity four years ago to represent them and the state in the Senate, Nigeria’s highest lawmaking chamber.

“It is without doubt that I have tried to discharge my duties as a legislator and representative of my people creditably to the best of my ability so far. My voice has been very loud on the issues that matter to our people and our country at all time.

“My support to our party, my people and state government is unquestionable. I am humbled that the national leadership of my party supported by the State chapter in appreciation of my efforts offered to support my reelection to the senate to continue my service.

“I have also intensified consultations in the last couple of weeks in the course of which I have come to realize an existing local rotational arrangement of over 20 years beginning with the Great Chief Melford Okilo, (late) by which arrangement the Senatorial seat rotates per local government area among the three councils for four years.

“Even with the support of my party at the National and state levels with the full backing of my state government and leadership, as a man of honour interested in the well being of my people, I hereby announce my withdrawal from the Senatorial race.

“I do not want to, for whatever reason, appear to have used my privileged position and influence to do anything other than support the well-being and the stability and the good of the people.”

Murray Bruce thanked former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebelo Jonathan, who is from the Senatorial District, the National Chairman òf the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, his colleagues in the Senate and Governor of Bayelsa State, the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson for their support and encouragement.

The Senator also thanked the members of his family and campaign staff for their sacrifices, understanding dedication, and commitment.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Bayelsa East for the confidence they reposed in him to serve and represent them in the senate.

Bruce who restated his loyalty to the PDP assured the party of his availability and willingness to serve whenever the opportunity presents itself.

