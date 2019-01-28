2019: Buhari Meets with Rev. Mbaka Behind Closed Doors

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, at the State House, Abuja.

Mbaka, who came into the villa in a private maroon BMW car, was accompanied by a lady.

The outcome of the meeting between the President and Mbaka, which lasted about 35 minutes, was not immediately known.

Mbaka, who did not speak to newsmen after the meeting, was once quoted as saying that “President Buhari is change, but former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is `bureau de change’.’’

Abubakar is the Presidential candidate of the leading opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming general elections.

Rev. Mbaka was also recently quoted in the social media as calling on Buhari to effect changes in his leadership style to cushion the hardships experienced by citizens.

“So let the will of God be done in Nigeria. It is like what I have been saying Buhari change or you will be changed,’’ he once declared while addressing members of his Adoration Ministry.

However, Mbaka, during one of his sermons, predicted electoral victory for Buhari in the forthcoming general elections as he did in 2015./NAN.

