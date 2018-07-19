2019: Buhari, Osinbajo Meet Saraki, Governors in Aso Villa

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari, his Vice Prof. Yemi Osinbajo Thursday met behind the closed doors with the Senate President and some State Governors inside the Aso rock.

The agenda of the meeting was not immediately made known to the public.

However, the meeting might not be unconnected with the purpoted plan by Saraki and his aggrieved nPDP members who have re-grouped under the new name R-APC to dump the ruling APC for the opposition PDP.

Saraki was in Ilorin Tuesday where he attended a Firdau of the late mother of the Chairman of nPDP Kawu Baraje, after which he and other R-APC members met behind closed doors with the PDP Chieftains led by its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

Besides, the meeting might be at the instance of another brewing controversy, following the President’s request of over N200bn virement from over N500bn NASS insertion into the 2018 budget – to be released to the INEC and various security agencies in preparation for the 2019 general elections.

