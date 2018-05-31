2019: Buhari Signs ‘Not Too Young to Run Bill’ Into Law

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As he promised to do in his National broadcast Tuesday to mark this year’s Democracy Day, President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law, the `Not Too Young To Run Bill’.

While signing the bill Thursday in Abuja, Buhari on a lighter note, appealed to young Nigerians to defer their Presidential ambition till after the 2019 general elections.

This is apparently to avoid the youths’ contest for Presidency clashing with his own, having already declared to seek re-election next year.

President Buhari however, noted that the new Law did not tamper with the age qualifications for Governor and the Senate, as they still remain at 35.

He congratulated the young people over the signing of the bill and urged them to be more enterprising and self-sustaining

It would be recalled that the bill was passed by the National Assembly in July 2017 to alter Sections 65, 106, 131, 177 of the Constitution to reduce the age qualification for President, from 40 to 30; House of Representatives membership, from 30 to 25 and State House of Assembly membership, from 30 to 25.

