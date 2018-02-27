W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

2019 Election: Odigie-Oyegun, APC NWC, State EXCOs Get One Year Tenure Extension

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News, Politics Tuesday, February 27th, 2018

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led National Executive Committee NEC’s tenure of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has been extended for one year.

APC National Working Committee NWC approved the extension at its meeting (Tuesday) in Abuja.  

Kogi State Governor Mr. Yahaya Bello disclosed this while briefing journalists as the NEC meeting progressed.

Bello explained that the NEC’s decision was in line with Article 13 of the party – gives NEC the privilege to exercise such powers.

In effect, he confirmed that the state chapters – EXCO have benefited from the one-year extension.

Indication to the tenure extension emerged Monday as the Forum of APC State Chairmen, ahead of the NEC meeting Tuesday, agreed to propose a two-year tenure extension for the Oyegun-led NWC and other constituted structures of the party at all levels.

It would be recalled that the current APC NEC and NWC members were elected in June 2014 for a four-year tenure at the party’s first and only (till date) National Convention which held at the Eagles Square FCT Abuja.

Tuesday’s development has extended Mr. Odigie-Oyegun’s, his colleagues in the APC NEC and NWC till 2019, which is also the year for Nigeria’s next general elections.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=42813

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/2019-election-odigie-oyegun-apc-nwc-state-excos-get-one-year-tenure-extension/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

Get News Alert

FirstBank – advertisement



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts