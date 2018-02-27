2019 Election: Odigie-Oyegun, APC NWC, State EXCOs Get One Year Tenure Extension

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led National Executive Committee NEC’s tenure of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has been extended for one year.

APC National Working Committee NWC approved the extension at its meeting (Tuesday) in Abuja.

Kogi State Governor Mr. Yahaya Bello disclosed this while briefing journalists as the NEC meeting progressed.

Bello explained that the NEC’s decision was in line with Article 13 of the party – gives NEC the privilege to exercise such powers.

In effect, he confirmed that the state chapters – EXCO have benefited from the one-year extension.

Indication to the tenure extension emerged Monday as the Forum of APC State Chairmen, ahead of the NEC meeting Tuesday, agreed to propose a two-year tenure extension for the Oyegun-led NWC and other constituted structures of the party at all levels.

It would be recalled that the current APC NEC and NWC members were elected in June 2014 for a four-year tenure at the party’s first and only (till date) National Convention which held at the Eagles Square FCT Abuja.

Tuesday’s development has extended Mr. Odigie-Oyegun’s, his colleagues in the APC NEC and NWC till 2019, which is also the year for Nigeria’s next general elections.

Please follow and like us: