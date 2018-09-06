2019: Enugu APC Guber Aspirant Promises to Establish Education Trust Fund

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the 2019 general poll gathers momentum, a governorship Aspirant in Enugu state, Southeast Nigeria, under the platform of the ruling All progressive Congress APC, Dr. Uchenna Akubue, has promised to establish an Education Trust Fund if given the mandate to serve.

He stated this Wednesday while addressing ward delegates at Igboeze North and Igboeze South council areas of the state.

According to him, if elected, his administration through the Trust Fund would attract money from international and local partners to revamp collapsed infrastructure in public schools in Enugu State.

Akubue who worked with United Nations (UN) for 14 years, announced that he would make it mandatory for all political appointees to send their children to public schools in the state.

“If you elect me as your governor, all my appointees must send their children to public schools. Whether you are commissioner or special adviser, you must send your child to public school. None of my aides will send his child to private school in Nigeria or abroad.” he said.

The governorship hopeful equally promised to prioritize job creation in the state through the establishment of an ICT hub, film academy and an export commission for Enugu State.

He said as a successful business man, his administration would empower youths in business and invest in Agriculture and agro-allied businesses.

“I will sign an agreement with the Chinese government to boost importation of goods. If you go around Enugu, you will see that our children are selling recharge cards while Anambra people are selling phones. I will stop this trend.” he said.

In the area of health, Akubue said his administration would stop doctors who are working in government hospitals from engaging in private practice and attract funds from international partners to develop the health sector.

He said his administration would promote sports through the establishment of football academies in the three senatorial zones of Enugu State, to harvest young talents for export to Europe and other parts of the world.

He pledged to adopt a different approach to the war against corruption, by involving anti-corruption agencies, such as Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other offences Commission (ICPC), in the award of contracts.

Akubue made it clear that he was not ready to send any corrupt contractor to jail, but must make them accountable to the people by publicizing the details of contracts on billboards.

The Aspirants however, urged the delegates for the party primaries to support him, being a founding member of APC who had remained loyal and faithful to the party from inception, adding that they won’t regret their action.

