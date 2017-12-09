2019: Enugu APC Offers to Print All Buhari’s Campaign Posters

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the 2019 general polls, the Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has offered to print campaign posters for president Muhammadu Buhari for the election.

It commends its Kano State Counterpart “for not only joining us in endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 presidential election, but for electing to buy nomination form for him.

“We are in league with Kano APC and wish to compliment their efforts by electing to print posters for Mr President’s bid for the 2019 presidential election.

“For it is our conviction that by then the solid infrastructural projects Mr President is laying must be pronounced.

This was contained in press statement signed by the state publicity secretary, Mrs. Kate Ofor, which was made available to African Examiner on Saturday in Enugu .

According to the statement “APC is not in doubt that developmental projects going on in the land like Enugu-Onitsha, Enugu-Port Harcourt, 2nd Niger Bridge, Enugu and Water Scheme, Standard gauge railways of Western, Eastern and Coastal Corridors and those in the pipeline like revamping Enugu Coal and ongoing projects across the country are tangibles which will dot our posters.

“May, we once more state that our support for President Buhari is based on his uncommon integrity quotient, avowed commitment to our dear country and selfless service in all his years as Minister of Petroleum, GOC, Head of State etc. These qualities of his are internationally acclaimed, hence the seamless flow of foreign direct investment under his regime.

African Examiner reports that the Kano state state chapter of the ruling APC, had during president Buhari’s recent official visit to the state , disclosed that it will purchase the party’s presidential nomination form for the president, come 2019.

