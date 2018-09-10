W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

2019: Former IGP, Suleiman Abba Joins Jigawa Senatorial Contest

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, September 10th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Inspector General of Police, Mr. Suleiman Abba, has obtained nomination form for his Jigawa State central senatorial district under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

Mr. Abba bought his nomination and expression of interest forms Monday at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

Responding to journalists after buying the forms, the former IGP told newsmen that he was in the race to bring quality representation for his constituents as well as contribute meaningfully to national development.

Classified Adverts