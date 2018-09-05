W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

2019: Group Purchases N45.5m Nomination Form for Buhari

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, September 5th, 2018

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari supporters’ group under the auspices of Nigeria Consolidation Ambassador Network has paid for his expression of interest and nomination forms.

The group purchased the forms valued at N45.5m Wednesday at the party’s National secretariat in Abuja.

Members of the group were received by the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, at the party’s secretariat.

Speaking, the National Coordinator of the group, Sanusi Musa said President Buhari did not have the cash to buy the forms, still, has enough goodwill which was what members of the group came to prove at the APC secretariat.

 

