2019: Kwara APC Members Stage Anti-Saraki Protest in Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Kwara State Tuesday staged an anti-Saraki protest to the party’s National secretariat in Abuja, asking its National Working Committee NWC to expel President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki.

The protesters, who hailed the dissolution of Kwara State APC EXCO, by the NWC, declared that they were not willing to wait till Saraki’s defection; before he is expelled from the party.

While speaking to journalists on behalf of other APC members, Mr. Tayo Awodiji called for the expulsion of Mr. Saraki over alleged anti-party activities.

Awodiji said: “the dissolution of the Balogun APC executives in Kwara State by Adams Oshiomhole and the National Working Committee is highly commendable as it is long awaited’’.

While noting that the dissolved excos could not be trusted as it has pledged loyalty to Saraki, reiterated that the dissolution would pave the way for proper re-positioning of the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Similarly, the protesters called for the conduct of fresh membership registration in Kwara State as well as the recall of the State’s lawmakers who have dumped APC and defected to other party.

Awodiji however congratulated the caretaker committee chairman, Mr. Omolaja Bolarinwa, promising members’s cooperation and support in re-building the party.

Similarly, the protesters’ Spokesman commended the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, whose faction is now in charge of the party’s state chapter.

Awodiji urged the head of Caretaker committee to brace up for the herculean task of ‘’unifying all the elements and interests in the party, which will serve as a springboard for the achievement of greater success.”

It would be recalled that during the recent APC States congress, Bolarinwa’s faction which is loyal to Alhaji Mohammed held separate congresses, but was not recognized by the National leadership, then led by the immediate past National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

Meanwhile, Later on Tuesday after the protest, The Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his political son, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed dumped the APC and joined the PDP.

