2019: My Candidacy is About Ndigbo, Nigerians, Says Obi

…. Visits Ugwuanyi, Ohaneze President General

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Vice presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP, and ex- Anambra state Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has declared that his candidacy is about Ndigbo, Nigerians, and not him as a person, just as Enugu governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi described him as an iconic son of Igbo land.

He stated this during a visit to Governor Ugwuanyi at the government house Enugu.

Obi, who was accorded a rousing welcome, by members of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in the state, told Ugwuanyi that he was in the state to consult him as well as seek usual support ahead of the general election,

stressing that his candidacy was not about him “as Peter Obi” but the people of the Igbo nation and Nigerians at large.

The PDP Vice Presidential candidate, who was earlier accorded a warm reception at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, by the state government delegation and supporters of the PDP, said “this is the first time in my political life that I am welcomed at the airport”.

He however, hailed Ugwuanyi for his giant development strides in Enugu State, pointing out that the success of his nomination depends on the leaders of the South East geo-political zone, pledging to bring meaningful development to the zone such as the Enugu – Onitsha expressway, when elected into office.

His words: “So for me this nomination is about our own area. We can’t continue to say we are not getting this or that or that we are marginalized. These are some of the opportunities to re-address whatever we think is not in our positions.

“I have served as governor, so people know a bit of my record. I am here to say to you (Ugwuanyi), I remain one of you. Everybody knows that I believe in Enugu. I believe this is our capital and it remains so.

“Your Excellency, that is why I am here. I need your support and that of all of you. I assure that it is all about us and Nigerians, not about Peter Obi”.

In his remarks, Ugwuanyi, described Obi “as an iconic son of Igboland, who has distinguished himself creditably in private and public dealings as a successful businessman and two-term former Governor of Anambra State.

He added that the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate has remained a formidable and trusted party man.

The governor noted that Enugu is a PDP state and appreciated the people of the state for the massive support they gave the party in 2015, expressing confidence that with their endorsement, the 2019 election will also end in praise.

He therefore, used the opportunity to congratulate the entire PDP family on the party’s “very successful national convention.

Obi, also later visited the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who said that “as a party, the PDP has responded to our yearnings and aspirations by reacting to our feeling of marginalization at the top echelon of our leadership of our great country by nominating you to vie for the position of the Vice President of Nigeria”.

