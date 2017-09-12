2019: Niger Delta Youths Want Shekarau’s Presidency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A coalition of Niger Delta youth groups has called on former governor of Kano State, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau to come out and declare his intention to contest for the 2019 presidential election.

The groups in a press conference addressed by its Chairman, Wilson Harry in Port Harcourt on Monday said that the former minister of education has a track record of performance both as a former governor and a minister saying that such enviable positions will market him as a presidential candidate.

The groups stated that Shekarau as a former governor of Kano State transformed the oldest northern State through super infrastructures, job creation, human capital development, security and education.

They stated that as the governor of Kano State Shekarau constructed so many roads, bridges as well as empowerment

of youths of Kano State through job creation and human capital development.

“The track record of Shekarau in governance both as a former governor and a minister is their for everybody to see. As a governor he constructed many roads, bridges, and schools in Kano State”

“He collaborated with security agencies to police the entire Kano State and ensured that lives and properties were secured. During his tenure of eight years there was no religious non ethnic crisis in Kano. The State was very peaceful. During his tenure as a former governor of Kano he championed a crusade for all inclusive governance where non indigenes were cabinet members and that brought peace in Kano”

“As a minister he had a very good cordial relationship with our leader, former President Good luck Jonathan. He was able to implement government policy on construction of Amajiri schools in the north which lots of northern youths benefited”

“He was very loyal to Jonathan and supported him up to his last days as president of Nigeria. We the youths of Niger Delta see him as a detribalised Nigerian and wish he would yield to our call and position himself for 2019 presidency.”

The groups however called on PDP and Nigerians at large to see Shekarau as a potential marketable candidate that can fly their flag and consider him as their flag bearer in 2019 presidential election.

Please follow and like us: