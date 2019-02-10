2019: Nigerian-American Press Association Calls for Free, Fair, Credible Elections

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rising from an Extra-Ordinary Board Emergency meeting on ‘State of the Nation in Nigeria and 2019 Elections’ at the end of its 6th Annual General Convention, Nigerian-American Press Association has called for credible, free and fair election in 2019.

The group also urges the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that it conducted itself as an unbiased umpire.

The full communique reads as follow:

COMMUNIQUE ISSUED BY NIGERIAN-AMERICAN PRESS ASSOCIATION (NAPA) AT ITS 6TH ANNUAL GENERAL CONVENTION IN HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA TODAY, SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 9TH 2016 ON ‘STATE OF NATION IN NIGERIA & 2019 ELECTIONS’

RISING from an Extra-Ordinary Board Emergency meeting on ‘State of the Nation in Nigeria & 2019 Elections’ at the end of its 6th Annual General Convention which held at Hilton Houston Post Oak by the Galleria, a-4 star refined hotel with a rooftop pool, the executive directors of Nigerian-American Press Association (NAPA), a convergence of line editors from mainstream media establishments in Nigeria and United States of America resolved as follows:

That the 2019 Presidential election holding in Nigeria should be free, fair and transparent in all ramification That the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should conduct its role as an unbiased umpire in all neutrality That law enforcement officers should ensure there is no voter intimidation, ballot stuffing/snatching, violence avoided That local and foreign election monitors should be allowed to carry out their civic duties without any fear That journalists and media managers should be free to closely monitor election and report same in their media outlets That reporters should only announce the final results as publicly released by INEC officially and avoid unofficial election results’ publication that could threaten the peaceful co-existence of Nigeria That winners of the Presidential, Gubernatorial and legislative elections should accept the INEC final result in good faith and if dissatisfied should approach the courts to challenge the outcome of the election That every form of violence, attack, intimidation under any guise should be disregarded That NAPA has informed members of International Community to hold accountable anyone, no matter how highly placed in the society who stirs violence, cause division or champions lawlessness in Africa’s most populous black nation That NAPA has duly informed members of Diplomatic Community to restrict visa issuance, travel limitation to anyone (plus their family members) who cause breakdown of law and order, as well as brigandage in any parts of the country That dissenting opinions, views should be respected in sinc with Nigeria’s Freedom of Information Act That ethnic segregation, religious differences should not be entertained by Nigerians from all walks of life That Security agencies should conduct themselves in the most respectful manner without harassing innocent Nigerians. In his closing remark, George Elijah Otumu, a Multiple award-winning journalist, newly National President of NAPA, Foreign Bureau Chief to Naija Standard Newspaper states: “NAPA Executives strongly believes Nigeria’s free, fair and peaceful election will readily boost the confidence of Africans that genuine democracy is possible in Africa. A successful transition would mean a huge victory for democracy in Africa, a huge victory for the power of African press on information dissemination.”

Signed:

George Elijah Otumu, National President, NAPA

Steve Franklin, European journalist, Life Patron, NAPA

Robert Masare, American Correspondent of South African Broadcasting Association (SABC), Publicity Secretary

Nina Achampong, United States Editor, Ghanaian Spectator Newspaper,‘Public Relations Officer

