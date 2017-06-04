2019: Nnamani, Nwobodo, Chime, Others Appointed Members Of Enugu APC Caucus

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of strategy aimed at winning the 2019 general elections, the Enugu state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), has appointed some notable politicians from the area among whom are, governor of old Anambra State, Sen Jim Nwobodo; ex- Senate President, Ken Nnamani; immediate past Governor of the area , Barr. Sullivan Chime; former Military Governor of Gombe State, Group Capt Joe Orji; and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeffrey Onyeama as members of the state caucus.

Others are, Director- General of Voice of Nigeria, (VON) Mr. Osita Okechukwu, transport magnet and Chief Executive officer (CEO) Peace Mass Transit Ltd, Evang. Sam Onyishi, former Secretary to Enugu state government, Chief Onyemauche Nnamani, the guber candidate of the party in 2015 general elections, Barr. Okechukwu Ezea; former Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Eugene Odoh; party financier, Emperor Baywood Ibe and former national secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Rex Onyeabor, among others.

Inaugurating the caucus at the party secretariat in Enugu over the weekend , the state chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, who also serves as the chairman of the caucus in line with the party’s constitution, explained that the caucus was part of efforts to reposition the party towards winning the 2019 general elections in the state.

The Enugu APC boss, described the ceremony as remarkable, because the ex-governors, senators and former speaker, who were members of the caucus presently, were not members of the party two years ago.

According to Nwoye, “These are great men and women, who we know that with their contribution not just financial, but by directive and direction, that this party will move forward.

“We now want to constitute the conscience of the party to help us direct the party because we have a date with the Lion Building, Enugu’s Government House in 2019,” .

In his speech at the event, South East Vice chairman of APC, Hon. Emma Eneukwu, represented by the zonal publicity secretary, Chief Hyacinth Ngwu, both of whom are also members of the caucus, hailed the state chairman, Dr. Nwoye, and his executive committee members for their vibrancy , noting that Enugu state chapter of APC was the first state in the South East to inaugurate the state caucus.

Also speaking, Director General of VON, Osita Okechukwu, declared that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government was fulfilling its campaign promise to the state, stressing that aside provision of loans to cooperative groups, the Federal Government recently attracted South African mining firm to partner with Enugu State Government, with a view to reviving Enugu coal mines to generate electricity and boost economy of the zone.

The state chairman, Dr. Nwoye, had earlier excused the absence of some members of the caucus who, he said, were on party national assignment, including Senator Nwobodo, who he said , was busy as chairman of the APC committee for the forthcoming coming Anambra governorship election, just as he expressed optimism that the party would come out victorious at the poll.

