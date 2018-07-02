2019: nPDP to Stay or Exit APC this Week

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After previous repeated shift of declaring its position, there are strong indications that talks between the ruling All Progressives Congress and aggrieved members of the defunct new Peoples Democratic Party nPDP bloc will resume this week.

The Leader of the bloc, Kawu Baraje dropped the hint in a statement released Sunday, by his Media Office, in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Baraje reportedly stated that members of the group would have concluded consultations and deliberations on the issue and arrived at a decision which they would make public during the week.

He explained that the group’s position on all demands as contained in an earlier letter sent to the party’s leadership would be made public.

Mr. Baraje who claimed that the group’s demands were for the general good of Nigerians and not for personal gain, restated “we will make our positions known to Nigerians in the first week of July. By then, we would have concluded our consultations and come up with our position on all the things we stood for which are not for personal gains but rather in the general interest of the downtrodden masses.

He added: “We have been meeting regularly and the time is now ripe to make our positions known to all well-meaning Nigerians.

“The cooperate interest of the citizens of this country and a united Nigeria where no man is oppressed is paramount and very dear to our hearts.”

The statement also confirmed that the group had held regular meetings and that the time was ripe to make their position known to all well-meaning Nigerians.

However, it was gathered on Sunday that discussions about the future of “the struggle” had been going on among the leaders of the group ever since last Saturday’s APC National Convention.

A Chieftain of the APC was quoted as saying Sunday: “There is essentially very little left for discussions if you ask me”.

“We have held an all-inclusive national convention and everyone especially leaders of the group were carried along, they were not discriminated against; they were given the honour due to them.

“The positions their members occupied in the National Working Committee were not taken away from them.

“I think what we should be talking about now is how to strengthen the party to face the challenge of the upcoming elections” the top APC stalwarts said:

Please follow and like us: