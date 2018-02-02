2019: Obasanjo Should Allow Buhari to Make His Own Decision -Oshiomhole

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole on Friday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa to pledge his support for the president ahead of 2019 election.

Speaking to newsmen after the visit, Comrade Oshiomhole said he was happy with the performance of the president despite the huge challenges his administration inherited.

He also blasted former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his recent letter advising President Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019 due to poor governance and impaired health.

“I’m not sure when I see the list of the advisers that President Obasanjo is one of them. But I also recall with respect that the day President Obasanjo was swearing in some of his advisers, he did say that anybody who is his adviser can advise him, he will make his own decisions. And I think that principle still stands.

“Let’s trace the route of poverty, it is not something that developed over the past few weeks or few years. If you review all your newspapers editorials from my days as president of the NLC, the challenge has been how do we ensure that the Nigerian economy worked for the betterment of the majority of the people particularly the forgotten rural majority.

“So this has been there but everybody who understands developmental issues and if you review Africa development literature, you will agree that one of the key issues that explains the paradox between a potentially very rich continent in the case of Nigeria a very rich nation, the paradox of a wealthy country but people getting poorer and poorer has to do with the issue of corruption. And if you do not deal with that you cannot deal with other things. I think this President rightly identifies that as major area of focus.

“I think that people have to realize that the amount of damage done by the previous governments.

“Nigeria was below ground level and from what you guys report that I read, we have always had challenges but never in terms of scale and magnitude. What President Buhari inherited is difficult to describe.”

