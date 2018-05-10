2019: Obasanjo’s Coalition Movement Collapses into ADC

Photo: Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is forging ahead in pursuing his newly conceived political ambition, as his Coalition For Nigeria Movement CNM seems to have been fused into one of the Nigerian political parties – African Democratic Congress ADC.

Obasanjo, a former Leader of the opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP gave this impression Thursday evening in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital when he addressed press conference at his Presidential library home.

The former Military Head of State in his speech titled: ”My Treatise For Future Of Democracy And Development In Nigeria”, hailed the emergence of a ”renewed and reinvigorated” ADC, as a political party.

Obasanjo said: “Since the inception of Coalition for Nigeria Movement, CNM, many of the sixty-eight registered political parties had contacted and consulted with the Movement on coming together and working together”.

He disclosed further “The leadership of the Movement, after detailed examination, wide consultation and bearing in mind the orientation, policies and direction of the Movement; have agreed to adopt ADC as its platform to work with others for bringing about desirable change in the Nigeria polity and governance.”

Many political watchers have predicted that Obasanjo’s movement which is political would end up either form and metamorphose into a political party or adopt one of the existing ones and use the platform to contest the 2019 general elections.

