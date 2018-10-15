2019: Peter Obi Divides South East PDP Leaders

Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The South East leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have said they were not aware of the emergence of former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi as running mate to the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking with newsmen at the end of an enlarged meeting of the party in the zone, attended by Governor of Enugu State , Ifeanyi Ugeuanyi, Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahia and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, the National Vice President of the PDP in South East, Austin Umahia said they only heard about Obi’s emergence on the social media.

Umahia, who addressed reporters after a closed-door meeting of the stakeholders and PDP governors of South East held at the residence of the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu stated after their meeting, they concluded that they were not aware of the appointment.

He, however, disclosed that they were not rejecting anybody but restated the they were not aware that Obi has been made the running mate to Atiku.

Umahia further disclosed that Atiku has promised to discuss with them over the issue and commended the PDP for a successful National Convention held recently in Port Harcourt.

There was however a drama when some members of the party from the zone staged a protest over the inability of the South East PDP leaders to take a decision on the emergence of Obi and accusing them of bias on the issue.

