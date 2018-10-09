2019 Polls: Afenifere Leaders Visit Obasanjo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Leaders of the Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere yesterday visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta.

The group said the visit was part of its consultations ahead of the 2019 elections.

It promised to name its preferred presidential candidate after the consultations.

In 2015, the group supported former President Goodluck Jonathan who lost the election. It failed to get the majority votes in Yoruba land.

Giving a hint on the candidate it will support, spokesman of the group Yinka Odumakin said after the meeting with Obasanjo: “The 2019 election is going to be interesting but what is paramount to the Yoruba race is restructuring and clearly, you should know that Afenifere will always support a candidate that is ready to restructure the country because without restructuring we are going nowhere.

”We have heard someone saying that 2014 report was kept in the archive and we have also heard another person saying that Nigeria can be restructured clearly, so we know where to go. We are going to make a pronouncement very soon. The pendulum is swinging and we will know where it will swing.”

The group said some months ago Obasanjo visited one of its leaders Chief Ayo Adebanjo and we discussed some issues and today we are here to as well to visit him (Obasanjo) and appreciate his visit to Lagos the other time.

”We are trying to further the friendship so that there can be harmony in Yoruba land so that our people can know that leaders across divides are coming together to discuss the way forward,” Odumakin added.

The meeting which started around 3.30 p.m lasted about two hours.

Odumakin added: “A few weeks back, Obasanjo came to Lagos to visit Pa Ayo Adebanjo and we are here again today to return the visit in order to further strengthen the friendship with the group.

“The meeting also aims at creating a harmonious position in Yorubaland over the leadership of the country in respect of the 2019 elections.

“The elections are around the corner and leaders across Nigeria are coming together to discuss the event, which is so crucial to the life of the nation.

“All hands must be on deck to get the country re-established and all grey areas must be ironed out,” he said.

“The pendulum is swinging and we will let you know where it finally settles,” he said.

Members of the group at the meeting are former Osun state Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, a former Minister of State for Defence, Mrs. Dupe Adelaja, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Hon.Oladipo Olaitan.

Dr Tokunbo Awolowo- Dosunmu, Sen. Femi Okurounmu, Prof.Banjo Akintoye, Dr. Amos Akingba and Mr. Supo Sonibare./The Nation

