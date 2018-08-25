2019: Saraki Visits Governor Okowa in Delta

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President of the Senate Bukola Saraki Saturday visited Asaba, Delta State capital to consult with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on his political ambition for the 2019 general elections.

After about 45 minutes closed door meeting between his team and Okowa inside Government House, Saraki later addressed newsmen and confirmed that he was in the state to consult with the Governor, particularly now that he had returned to the oppoaition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He described the Governor as a capable and competent colleague who worked closely with him in the Senate for four years.

Saraki clarified: “I spent four years with a very capable and competent colleague (Governor Okowa) in the Senate.

“We worked very closely together, and I have come to spend some time with him and to hear his views now that I have rejoined the PDP.

“Governor Okowa is a very important party member, he is someone I truly respect and I have come to listen to him, hear his views and to consult with him’’.

He commended the level of development ongoing in the South South state in the past three years, adding that Okowa had impacted on his people through physical and manpower development programmes.

On impeachment, Saraki claimed he was not losing sleep about the rumour of his impeachment when the Senate reconvenes.

“I am not losing any sleep about impeachment, we have a country that a lot of Nigerians believe there must be rule of law, those who are talking about impeachment are engaging in cheap blackmail and I am not concerned about that,’’ Saraki boasted.

While reacting to question on why he dumped the ruling APC, Saraki said: “I have made a four-page statement on why I left the APC and I made it very clear that the ideas and visions of what we expected, was not realised in the areas of democracy, justice, and so on.

“Those that followed the political terrain of the last three years can see that the people are not happy, it is not about me but about Nigerians and about the kind of country we want to build.

“It is the kind of democracy we want to practice and the kind of leadership we need, but, we have not been able to achieve any of this under the APC as much as we have tried’’.

Saraki was accompanied by two of his colleagues, including Dino Melaye and Peter Nwaoboshi during the visit

