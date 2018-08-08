2019: Saraki Visits Minna, Holds Secret Meeting With Babangida

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President of the Senate Bukola Saraki Wednesday visited Minna, the Niger State capital and held a closed door meeting with the former Military President Ibrahim Babangida.

Saraki landed at Minna International Airport at about 4.10pm and drove straight to the hilltop home of the former Military dictator.

Although, Saraki’s ambition is not clearly defined, still, political watchers speculate that the visit might not be unconnected with his rumored Presidential ambition.

Saraki returned to the PDP last week, citing marginalization of his Kwara people as the main reason for his action.

Earlier in Abuja Wednesday while addressing press conference, Senator Saraki parried questions bothering on his speculated Presidential ambition.

He told journalists he would talk about that at the necessary forum.

