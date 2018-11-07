2019: Senate Transmits Amended Electoral Bill to Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Assembly has reportedly transmitted the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari.

It would be recalled that Mr. President had on three different occasions withheld his assent to the controversial bill, which has provisions to improve the country’s electoral process ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The Clerk to the National Assembly (NASS), Mr. Mohammed Sani-Omolori, reports said confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the new bill has been forwarded to President Buhari.

Please follow and like us: